Apologise to Dalits, SC corporation chairman demands Etela

Published Sep 9, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Huzurabad BJP MLA and former minister Etela Rajender (Photo: Facebook)
 Huzurabad BJP MLA and former minister Etela Rajender (Photo: Facebook)

KARIMNAGAR: The Huzurabad BJP MLA and former minister Etela Rajender must apologise to the people of the Dalit community for making comments against them and questioning about Dalit Bandhu scheme money, which was sanctioned to the Dalit people, demanded the SC corporation chairman, Banda Srinivas, speaking at a press meet held in Hyderabad.

Pointing out that the BJP is going to form the next government, Rajender questioned on the whereabouts of the money for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Srinivas also criticised him for saying that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was a big fraud which was being implemented by the TRS government.

Srinivas added that by making such comments against the Dalit community, Rajender was hurting the feelings of the Dalit people. The BJP leader is also trying to divert the attention of the public with his false allegations, he said.

Srinivas alleged that when the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme prestigiously and started sanctioning money to the Dalit families, the BJP leaders were not able to digest it. Apart from that, they were attacking the Dalit people in the BJP-ruled states. He demanded that if the Rajender had love and affection towards the people of Dalit communities, then he must exert pressure on the central government for the sanctioning of Rs 1,000 crore for their welfare.

The people of Telangana are aware of schemes being implemented in the BJP-ruled states. They are also aware of what the BJP will do if it comes to power in the state and is ready to teach a lesson to it in the coming Assembly elections, he warned.

Banda Srinivas also accused Etela Rajender of derogatory remarks against the Telangana Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and demanded an apology.

Meanwhile, the people of Dalit communities burnt the effigies of Etela Rajendar in Huzurabad, Jammikunta, and Veenavanka mandals in protest against the comments he made against the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

TRSV state secretary Avala Haribabu, Jaffar, Shashi, Vemula Srinivas, Marri Ranadheer Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, and Venu were present along with others.

Tags: telangana sc corporation chairman banda srinivas, etela rajendar
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


