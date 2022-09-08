  
Country can plunge into civil war if hate is allowed to spread: Ashok Gehlot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:06 am IST
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Kanyakumari: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday warned the country could plunge into a civil war if hatred over caste and religion is allowed to spread.

Addressing the launch of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari, Gehlot emphasised that the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' was given in the backdrop of the tense atmosphere in the country.

“We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal that there be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now,” Gehlot said.

The current generation will not forgive them if they do not act, he said.

The comments come amid speculation that Gehlot is the frontrunner to head the Congress if Rahul Gandhi does not relent on his decision not to hold the top post.

Tags: ashok gehlot, bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


