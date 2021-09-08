Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2021 High Court directs A ...
High Court directs AP to clear MGNREGS bills in a week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 8:26 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 8:31 am IST
On state government’s plea to extend the deadline for clearing bills, the court said it would consider the plea based on reasons citedMG
The court observed that as some sarpanches are not appending their signatures on cheques to release funds for clearing dues of job works, it would initiate contempt of court proceedings against them too. — DC file photo
VIJAYAWADA:  AP High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to clear in a week bills of all petitioners for works taken up by them under MGNREGS. The court cautioned officials that it will initiate suo motu contempt of court proceedings against officials failing to comply with the order.

A single judge bench headed by Battu Devanand heard a batch of petitions filed against the delay in clearing bills for works done. The court observed that as some sarpanches are not appending their signatures on cheques to release funds for clearing dues of job works, it would initiate contempt of court proceedings against them too. It posted the next hearing on the matter to September 15.

 

On state government’s plea to extend the deadline for clearing bills, the court said it would consider the plea based on reasons given by the government.

Counsels of some petitioners submitted to the court that 79–80 percent of pending bills had been paid. The remaining 20%-21 percent bills have not yet been cleared saying a vigilance probe is underway.

The High Court asked the government to file details in this regard.

