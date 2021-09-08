Nation Politics 08 Sep 2021 BJP appoints electio ...
Nation, Politics

BJP appoints election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and other states

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2021, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 12:29 pm IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh
Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI file photo)
 Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of the scheduled Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the election in-charge for the state.
Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, and Annpurna Devi, MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur have been appointed as the election co-in charge of the UP polls.

Further, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has been appointed in charge of Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly election in 2022 and BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has been appointed as a co-in charge for the polls.

 

For the assembly polls scheduled in Punjab, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed as the election in-charge for the state, while Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi has been appointed as co-in charges.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal have been appointed as the co-in charges for the same.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year.

 

Tags: uttar pradesh elections, union education minister dharmendra pradhan, election in-charge, uttarakhand, goa, manipur, punjab
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


