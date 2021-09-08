Nation Politics 08 Sep 2021 Bandi vows populatio ...
Bandi vows population control Act in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 7:59 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 8:33 am IST
If explaining the facts is provoking people, the party would definitely keep doing it, he said
The Modi government had sanctioned 2.73 lakh houses for the homeless poor in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but the Chandrashekar Rao had not failed to provide them to the poor after showing them the dream of double bedroom houses. — Twitter
HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the party would bring a legislation to control the population in the state after coming to power in 2023.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Sangareddy on the 11th day of his Praja Sangram Yatra, Sanjay said the BJP government would bring in a law similar to the one enacted in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Denying charges that he was spreading hatred and provoking people during his yatra, Sanjay said, “If explaining the facts is provoking people, the party would definitely keep doing it. We have started on the padayatra to learn the problems of the people including students, farmers and the unemployed under the TRS regime.”

Sanjay demanded that the TRS government celebrate September 17 officially as Liberation Day, as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao before coming to power. “KCR has forgotten his promise under the pressure of the MIM,” he alleged.

 

He said home minister Amit Shah would attend a public meeting on September 17 at Nirmal on Hyderabad Liberation Day.

The Modi government had sanctioned 2.73 lakh houses for the homeless poor in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but the Chandrashekar Rao had not failed to provide them to the poor after showing them the dream of double bedroom houses.

“We have asked the TRS government to submit a list of beneficiaries of double bedroom houses but it was never submitted,” Sanjay said and assured that the party government on coming to power would provide houses to all poor people in the state.

 

Tags: bandi sanjay, bjp sangareddy public meeting, population control telangana legislation, praja sangrama yatra, population law up, september 17 hyderabad liberation day, kcr, amit shah, pradhan mantri awas yojana, double bedroom houses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


