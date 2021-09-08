Nation Politics 08 Sep 2021 Badmouth critics if ...
Nation, Politics

Badmouth critics if they abuse KCR: KTR to party cadre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 1:54 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Lashing out at the BJP and Congress for abusing KCR in utter disregard for his position as CM, he called upon the TRS cadre not to tolerate
 TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao along with other leaders at the party general body meeting. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked party's rank and file to get even with those who abused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao or the TRS and said "eent ka jawab patthar se dena" (if someone throws a brick at you, then you should respond by throwing a stone). He was addressing the party's general body meeting of Hyderabad and Secunderabad at Jalavihar here.

Lashing out at the BJP and the Congress leaders for abusing Chandrashekar Rao in utter disregard for his position as the Chief Minister, his age and seniority in politics, he called upon the party cadre not to tolerate adding that the party had shown enough patience for the past seven years. He said these parties were 'Delhi parties' only for namesake but always indulged in 'silly politics'.
Rama Rao's call was in response to minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's request to the cadre in the meeting earlier who urged to maintain restraint as a responsible and ruling party.

 

"Srinanna (Talasani) just now urged all of us to maintain restraint being a ruling party. But I feel we should not tolerate this anymore. Some cheap leaders who got posts in the Opposition parties recently are hurling abuses at the CM. They should realise that if today they are holding such positions in their parties, it is because of KCR. If there is no KCR, where is T-BJP and TPCC? They would continue to be slaves under Andhra leaders like we used to witness in Undivided AP," Rama Rao remarked.

Asking the party cadre to reply with 10 words of abuse if they said one, Rama Rao said, "They are hurling more abuses on the CM and the TRS if we maintain silence. There is a limit for everything. The time has come for us to retaliate. For this, we need a strong party set-up at all levels. All the party committees from village-level to state-level will be constituted this month."

 

Rama Rao urged the party cadre to counter criticism against Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS on various social media platforms. "We will soon constitute the party's social media committees at all levels. Youth who are active on social media will be given a place in these committees. Their task is to counter false propaganda against KCR and the TRS on social media," Rama Rao said.

Tags: ktr, kcr, trs, eent ka jawab patthar se dena, delhi parties, silly politics, talasani srinivas yadav, t-bjp, tpcc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


