Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Sept 17, to address public meeting in Nirmal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 6:37 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 6:37 am IST
The BJP is holding the meeting to demand that the state government declare September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day officially
According to sources, Amit Shah will pay rich tribute to the legendary Adivasi fighter Ramji Gond who took on the British in the 18th century. (PTI file photo)
Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting being organised by the BJP on September 17 in Nirmal on to mark Telangana Liberation Day. The BJP is holding the meeting to demand that the state government declare September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day officially.

Interestingly, the party state leadership has decided to conduct the meeting at Veyyivurula Marri in Nirmal. According to sources, Amit Shah will pay rich tribute to the legendary Adivasi fighter Ramji Gond who took on the British in the 18th century. Subsequently, the British hanged him along with 1,000 supporters from a banyan tree which is popular locally as ‘Veyyivurula Marri’.

 

The meeting comes as the political situation heats up in Telangana and byelection for Huzurabad is fast approaching, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is on his Praja Sangrama Yatra against the TRS government.

Apart from Amit Shah, union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, party MLAs Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao and others will be present at the meeting.

