Nation Politics 08 Sep 2020 Congress and BJP wil ...
Nation, Politics

Congress and BJP will have no impact in Dubbaka bypolls: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
KCR asked the members not to believe the propaganda which has been carried on social media on Dubbaka bye elections
Security beefed up around Telangana Assembly building in Hyderabad. — Picture by P Surendra
  Security beefed up around Telangana Assembly building in Hyderabad. — Picture by P Surendra

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is believed to have asked the members not to believe the propaganda which has been carried on social media by certain vested interests on Dubbaka bye elections.

KCR said that the Congress and BJP will confine to slogans and they will not show any impact in Dubbaka by polls, sources added. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao exuded confidence of winning 100 seats (divisions) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections which are likely to be held in January 2021.

 

While addressing the Telangana Legislature Party meeting held Monday evening, KCR said to have been told that he had conducted 4 surveys in the GHMC limits all the surveys revealed that the TRS will certainly grab the seats between 94-100 out of 150 divisions in the GHMC limits.

He felt that the BJP will likely get one or two more seats in the GHMC polls in addition to the existing seats. Sources in the TRS disclosed that KCR has  brushed aside the speculations of he is being taking active part in the National
politics stating that this is not a proper time to look at the national politics and he will certainly discuss and disclose on it with the MLAs and Ministers and senior leaders in the party  at an appropriate time.

 

Stating the TRS is bringing the New Revenue Act which is unprecedented in the country, KCR told the members that with this new Act the TRS will attract the attention of the entire country once again, sources pointed out.

Sources said that KCR told the members of Telangana Legislature that the TRS will win with one lakh majority in the bye election to the Dubbaka Assembly  segment whenever the elections will be held. The segment fell vacant with sudden demise of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

Tags: ghmc polls, kcr, telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


