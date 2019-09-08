Nation Politics 08 Sep 2019 Tamilisai Soundarara ...
Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in Telangana Governor

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, was the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary.
 Earlier, the post was held by E S L Narasimhan, who subsequently demitted office. (Photo: Twitter | @TamilisaiOffice)

Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Sunday sworn in as the first woman Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office to Soundararajan.

Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, was the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary. On September 1, the President named her as the second Governor of Telangana, which was formed on June 2, 2014.

 

Earlier, the post was held by E S L Narasimhan, who subsequently demitted office. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

