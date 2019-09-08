KCR expands his 12-member cabinet by inducting 6 ministers into Telangana cabinet

The cabinet expansion took place a day ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly, scheduled to begin from Monday. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: After a six-month gap, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expanded his 12-member cabinet by inducting six ministers, including his son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

Two women members also made it to the Council of Ministers.

Maheswaram constituency MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLC Satyavathi Rathod are the first women ministers in the state cabinet since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014.

The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

With this current expansion, the strength of the ministry has risen to 18.

The cabinet expansion took place a day ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly, scheduled to begin from Monday.

Rao's son K T Rama Rao and his nephew and senior TRS MLA T Harish Rao had served as Ministers in the first TRS-led government in the state between 2014 and 2018, while Sabitha Indra Reddy was Home Minister in the previous Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanapproved the allocation of portfolios for the council of ministers.

Harish Rao, who had handled the irrigation portfolio earlier was made the Finance Minister, while Rama Rao, who was handling IT, Industries and Municipal Administration departments during the previous TRS regime, was again allotted the same departments.

Three new faces Gangula Kamalakar, MLA from Karimnagar, P Ajay Kumar from Khammam, and MLC from Warangal Satyavathi Rathod found berths in the Council of Ministers.

While Sabitha Indra Reddy was allotted Education, Kamalakar was given BC Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ajay Kumar got Transport and Rathod was entrusted with ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare.

On February 19, Rao had expanded his two-member cabinet after he rode to a thumping victory in the December 7, 2018 state assembly elections, by inducting 10 ministers.

Rao had on Saturday announced to expand the cabinet on Sunday which is an auspicious day of 'Dasami'.