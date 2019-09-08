Nation Politics 08 Sep 2019 Ex-PM Morarji Desai ...
Ex-PM Morarji Desai used to drink cow's urine for medicinal benefits: Ashwini Choubey

Published Sep 8, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
'The Ayush Ministry is also working on using cow urine for preparing medicines and for treatment of cancer,' Choubey said.
 Cow urine is considered unique and it has a quality to treat various health issues. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Reiterating that the AYUSH Ministry is seriously working on using cow urine for preparation of medicines and to cure cancer, MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said that former prime minister Morarji Desai used to consume cow urine for medicinal benefits.

"Cow urine is powerful in its own. It is considered unique and it has a quality to treat various health issues. The Ayush Ministry is also working on using cow urine for preparing medicines and for treatment of cancer. Discussions and efforts are on how to make medicines for cancer," Choubey said.

 

Stressing on a need for research on the cow urine, he said, "We see that many times, people drink urine to cure their disease. Our former prime minister Morarji Desai ji himself used to consume cow's urine. There is a need to do research on cow urine."

The minister's reiteration comes after he yesterday said that the AYUSH Ministry is seriously working on using cow urine for preparation of medicines and for treatment of cancer.

"Cow urine is used in the preparation of several types of medicines. It is used even for the treatment of incurable disease like cancer. The urine of the indigenous variety of cow is often used. The Ministry of AYUSH is seriously working on it," he said on Saturday.

"The government is working on the protection and conservation of cows," he had said.

Expressing his concern over the rise in diseases like diabetes and cancer, he said,

"Non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer are a challenge all over the world. We cannot claim to eliminate the diseases completely but we can control it and for it, the government of India has set a deadline 2030 under a sustainable development goal."

He had said that the Health Ministry is studying a proposal to include cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY).

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) does development, education and research in the field of alternative medicine.

