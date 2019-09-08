Nation Politics 08 Sep 2019 DK Shivakumar too ne ...
Nation, Politics

DK Shivakumar too needs JD(S) backing!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2019, 6:34 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 6:34 am IST
D.K. Shivakumar, now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.
A file photo of JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy with senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar.
Bengaluru: If the Janata Dal (Secular) needs senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate,  to revive its base in its Vokkaliga strongholds, he in turn reportedly needs its support to realise his ambitions too as several forces have been working against him within his own party.

Shivakumar’s ambition to become opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly or Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president have been thwarted over the years despite his alleged proximity  to the Gandhi family reportedly due to the opposition within the party to him.

 

But having  nursed a dream of becoming Chief Minister for years, Shivakumar now reportedly believes he needs to have the support and blessings of the Deve Gowda family as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo could back a member of  his community for the top job.

Shivakumar’s dream could take a while to be realised in the Congress as it has several candidates already patiently waiting for  the Chief Minister's post, point out party insiders.

