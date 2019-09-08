DK Shivakumar too needs JD(S) backing!

Bengaluru: If the Janata Dal (Secular) needs senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, to revive its base in its Vokkaliga strongholds, he in turn reportedly needs its support to realise his ambitions too as several forces have been working against him within his own party.

Shivakumar’s ambition to become opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly or Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president have been thwarted over the years despite his alleged proximity to the Gandhi family reportedly due to the opposition within the party to him.

But having nursed a dream of becoming Chief Minister for years, Shivakumar now reportedly believes he needs to have the support and blessings of the Deve Gowda family as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo could back a member of his community for the top job.

Shivakumar’s dream could take a while to be realised in the Congress as it has several candidates already patiently waiting for the Chief Minister's post, point out party insiders.