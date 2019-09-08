15 more Karnataka Congress MLAs ready to join BJP: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Hubballi: Calling the Congress a party of sycophants, disqualified legislator, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who played a big role in bringing down the Kumaraswamy government, claimed on Saturday that around 10 or 15 more legislators were ready to desert the party and join the BJP.

Addressing the Sankalp Samavesh organised in his former constituency of Gokak in a clear attempt to flex his muscles ahead of the assembly bypoll, he held his brother, Satish, responsible for his decision to quit the Congress along with several other MLAs.

He claimed that he had left the Congress despite former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy offering him the post of DyCM. “I had to desert the party as senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah did not listen to my grievances. I appeal to the people of Gokak to forgive any mistakes I may have committed. I will not continue in politics if I believe I have betrayed you,” he added. Accusing Mr Satish Jarkiholi of trying to create a rift between him and his younger brother, Lakhan, who is set to contest bypoll from Gokak on Congress ticket, Mr Ramesh Jarkiholi alleged he had hatched a conspiracy to destroy his political career. “I am ready to leave Gokak to Lakhan in the by-poll and contest from Yamakanamaradi that is represented by Satish in the next assembly elections. He (Satish) is a cheat who has looted a thousand acres of land belonging to the SCs and STs in Yamakanamaradi. His voters will kick him out of his constituency in the next election. Therefore, he is planning to contest from Gokak by creating

differences between me and my younger brother, Lakhan,” he said.

Maintaining that he was confident of winning the legal battle against his disqualification, he said he expected good news within a week and would join BJP once his case was disposed of by the Supreme Court

Interestingly, he wished senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar a prosperous political career, saying that he was a good friend. Another disqualified legislator, Mahesh Kumathalli, was present.

Meanwhile, reacting to the charges made against him by his brother, Ramesh, Congress leader, Satish Jarkiholi claimed that the disqualified legislator was not a serious politician and had been winning Assembly elections from Gokak only because he did not have strong opponents. Hitting out against him for staying on in New Delhi when the people of his constituency were fighting floods, the former minister said the Congress was also preparing the ground for the by-election and the party would show its strength without holding such political conventions.