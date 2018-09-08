search on deccanchronicle.com
We made the sacrifice, not TRS, says K Jana Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Congress leader says UPA approved demand for TS fully aware that it would not win power.
Congress leader K. Jana Reddy addresses the media at his residence, along with Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, Shabbir Ali and D.K. Aruna on Friday. (Photo:Gandhi)
 Congress leader K. Jana Reddy addresses the media at his residence, along with Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, Shabbir Ali and D.K. Aruna on Friday. (Photo:Gandhi)

Hyderabad: TS senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had dissolved the Assembly in an undemocratic way without any reason.

He said the CM had claimed that the ruling party was sacrificing nine months of its tenure, but the real sacrifice was made by the Congress. He said the Congress-led UPA government had approved the demand for Telangana state while being fully aware that it would not win power. He said the Congress high command had approved the statehood demand to respect the sentiments of the people of the region.

 

Mr Jana Reddy said the Chief Minister had opted to dissolve the Assembly to cover up his failures. He said Mr Rao failed to give a reason for going for early elections.

Condemning the comments made by Mr Rao on then Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Jana Reddy said it was the TRS which was a party of buffoons.

He criticised the Chief Minister for telling the media on Thursday that there was political instability in the state because of the Congress. He said the political instability was caused by the TRS encouraging defections to poach leaders from other parties. 

