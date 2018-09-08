search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress, BJP spar over Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar pictures

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Reacting to a photograph of Mr Gandhi with a fellow pilgrim, Mr Singh claimed his pictures were photoshopped.
 Rahul Gandhi with Mount Kailash in the background

New Delhi: Congress president and “Shiv bhakt” Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar yatra is now snowballing into a political battle between his party and the BJP.

After doubts were raised in some quarters, including by Union minister Giriraj Singh, on whether Mr Gandhi was really on a pilgrimage, he was trolled for posting photographs en route to the holy abode, the Opposition party posted Mr Gandhi’s photograph with Mount Kailash in the background.

 

Also, in a subtle way to undermine the BJP’s “fitness challenge” on the social media, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself participated, the Congress came up with its own version by posting a challenge to Mr Gandhi’s “haters”, asking whether they could “keep up” with its president, as he clocked over 46,000 steps while travelling more than 34 km during his yatra.

“Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up,” tweeted the Congress’ official Twitter handle, with Mr Gandhi’s photograph with Mount Kailash in the background and his fitbit record showing he covered 46,433 steps over 463 minutes and burned 4,466 calories in one day.

Reacting to a photograph of Mr Gandhi with a fellow pilgrim, Mr Singh claimed his pictures were photoshopped. He said the shadow of the wooden cane held by Mr Gandhi in the pictures could not be seen. Tweeting the photograph of Mr Gandhi, the senior BJP leader said: “This is photoshopped. Where is the shadow of the wooden cane?”

Hitting back, Congress’ R.P.N. Singh said the minister had not done anything worthwhile to show the and was making these kind of statements “only to remain in news”.

Tags: giriraj singh, rahul gandhi, kailash mansarovar, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




