Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy submits resignation to Speaker

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
Telangana Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy along with BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party national executive committee member G.Vivek Venkata Swamy in New Delhi (DC)
Hyderabad: Congress legislator from Telangana K Rajgopal Reddy on Monday submitted his resignation as MLA of Munugode to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The Speaker's office confirmed that the resignation has been accepted.

Reddy, who had recently quit the Congress, would be joining the BJP on August 21, according to sources in the saffron party.

"The result of the by-election to Munugode will be historic. The result will bring in change in Telangana politics," Reddy said after tendering the resignation.

A bypoll to Munugode would be inevitable as the Legislative Assembly elections are more than one year away, towards the end of 2023. A bye-election to a consituency should be held within six months after a seat is declared vacant. 

 

