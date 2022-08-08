Rajgopal Reddy to resign as MLA today

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is expected to submit his resignation to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Monday.

Reddy, who had earlier sought the Speaker’s appointment for Monday, is hopeful of meeting him to formally submit the letter. Since there is a chance that the Speaker may not turn up on Monday, the MLA said that he would try to meet him on Tuesday or hand over the letter to V. Narasimha Charyulu, Legislature Secretary.

Prior to this, Rajgopal Reddy will be paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Martyrs Memorial in Gunpark.