  
Nation Politics 08 Aug 2022 Rajgopal Reddy to re ...
Nation, Politics

Rajgopal Reddy to resign as MLA today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC File Photo)
 Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is expected to submit his resignation to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Monday.

Reddy, who had earlier sought the Speaker’s appointment for Monday, is hopeful of meeting him to formally submit the letter. Since there is a chance that the Speaker may not turn up on Monday, the MLA said that he would try to meet him on Tuesday or hand over the letter to V. Narasimha Charyulu, Legislature Secretary.

Prior to this, Rajgopal Reddy will be paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Martyrs Memorial in Gunpark.

...
Tags: komatireddy rajgopal reddy, munugode bypoll, munugode assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Komatireddy brothers meet Shah, send jitters in Congress
Congress to make final bid to tame Komatireddy
Komatireddy jr soon in BJP fold, confirms party
BJP only alternative to TRS: Komatireddy

Latest From Nation

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)

JD(U): Won't be in Union Cabinet, no rift with BJP

BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Etala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao (DC file image)

Names with 'R' hit with BJP, dubious for others

According to sources, special teams that apprehended the accused officers and registered disproportionate assets (DA) cases have intensified the investigation by gathering and submitting proper evidence of the accused officer's illegal activities to the court. (PTI Photo)

ACB to chargesheet babus in graft case

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal. (DC Image)

IMD issues red alert for North Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi tells CMs to slash imports, boost exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JD(U): Won't be in Union Cabinet, no rift with BJP

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->