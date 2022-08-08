Nude video on Hindupur MP: YSRC woman lodges complaint against TD, JS

ANANTAPUR: In an interesting twist, YSRC social media volunteer Anitha Reddy of Gandlapenta in Kadri area has lodged a complaint against TD and Janasena parties, saying they morphed her picture in a nude video linked to Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav.

The video has been circulating on social networking sites for the past three days.

Anitha Reddy lodged the complaint against five persons who, she said, were trolling her in an ugly manner by using her photo in the video. The woman said she was targeted because she was active on social media and highlighting the YSRC government’s welfare programmes.

“I have been mentally tortured in the social media with my morphed photo in the video,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Kuruba Sangham of Anantapur and Satya Sai districts organised a rally extending support to the Hindupur MP. They said the allegation against Madhav was a conspiracy against the BC leader. Fake videos were being circulated to tarnish the image of Madhav,” the Kanaganapalli ZPTC member Maruthi Prasad alleged.

Meanwhile, the Kamma Sangham organised a rally on Saturday against Gorantla Madhav over his abusive comments against the community.

Official sources said the police couldn’t locate the original video so far. Once the cops got it, it would be sent for forensic tests to get clarity as to whether any morphing was done, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has urged the DGP to disclose facts in the case.