  
Nation Politics 08 Aug 2022 JD(U): Won't be ...
Nation, Politics

JD(U): Won't be in Union Cabinet, no rift with BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 8, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)
 Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)

Patna: A day after former Union minister R.C.P. Singh announced his resignation from the party, the JD(U) on Sunday said that it would not join the Union Council of Ministers.

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh told the media here, “The party had decided not to join the Union Cabinet in 2019 after the Lok Sabha elections. There is no change in our stand.”

He added that the decision will not affect the alliance in Bihar. He dismissed speculation of a rift, including over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipping the meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The party cited the Chief Minister's “health issue” as the reason for skipping the meeting.

The JD(U) president said that Singh’s exit from the party was on expected lines as “his body was here but his soul was somewhere else.”

Singh had announced his resignation from the JD(U) after the party sought an explanation from him over discrepancies in immovable properties and allegations of corruption levelled by some workers. “They cannot prove anything against me or my family,” Singh said after he announced his resignation.

Singh who was sent to the Rajya Sabha twice earlier and served as JD(U) president had to give up his Cabinet berth after the party denied him a ticket for the third term.  Notably, the notice was served to Singh a few days after his supporters raised slogans projecting him as the future Chief Minister.

...
Tags: janata dal (united), rajiv ranjan singh, rcp singh
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Horoscope 08 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Etala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao (DC file image)

Names with 'R' hit with BJP, dubious for others

According to sources, special teams that apprehended the accused officers and registered disproportionate assets (DA) cases have intensified the investigation by gathering and submitting proper evidence of the accused officer's illegal activities to the court. (PTI Photo)

ACB to chargesheet babus in graft case

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal. (DC Image)

IMD issues red alert for North Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Modi tells CMs to slash imports, boost exports



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi tells CMs to slash imports, boost exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

SC calls for expert panel to regulate poll freebies

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->