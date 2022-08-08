  
Errabelli brother quits TRS, may head to the BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
 Errabelli Pradeep Rao (DC image)

Warangal: Errabelli Pradeep Rao, the brother of panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao submitted his resignation to the TRS membership and decided to quit the party.

Speaking to the media persons in a press meet held at his residence in the Warangal city on Sunday, Pradeep Rao alleged that the TRS party leadership cheated him by assuring that he would be allotted the MLC post.

“If I do not get an Assembly ticket from any political party, then I will contest as an independent candidate from the Warangal East Assembly constituency and will win the seat,” he said.

Warangal district gave the much needed boost to the Telangana movement in later stages and played a key role in achieving statehood for Telangana. It is one of the strong footholds for the TRS with 11 out of 12 MLAs belonging to it, Mulugu where the MLA Seethakka is from the Congress. Several leaders who were with the party right from the beginning and did not get proper recognition in the party were disappointed with the attitude of party leadership for ignoring their services.

Some of the leaders expected nominated posts and while others expected assembly tickets. But with the joining of many key leaders from other political parties, the party allotted assembly tickets in two assembly elections and also nominated posts to the leaders who defected from other parties.

With no hope of a future in the TRS, the key leaders started looking at the other political parties. Recently, senior leaders Bojjapally Rajaiah Yadav who resigned said that many will leave the TRS in the days to come. Pradeep Rao had made his appointment clear with the party leadership for not giving importance to him and with no hope of getting a TRS ticket in the coming of elections, he submitted his resignation from the party on Sunday.

In part of damage control, the party leadership started negotiations with disgruntled leaders.

On the orders issued by the party, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah along with Mettu Srinivas visited the Pradeep Rao and tried to persuade him to stay on. They did not succeed. Speculation is going on that Pradeep Rao is preparing the groundwork to join the BJP.

