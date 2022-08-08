  
Bypoll takes backseat as TRS focuses on I-Day fete now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The TRS leadership continues to maintain silence on upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. For now, the leadership is focussed on making the two-week-long ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam’ being organised by the state government from Monday to August 22 to celebrate 75 years of Independence a huge success.

The party leadership is waiting for Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to submit his resignation to the Assembly Speaker before going all out to win the bypoll.

Arrangements are in place at HICC for the launch of the vajrotsavam celebrations by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday in a grand way to instil patriotic fervour in people.

All elected representatives, from MPs, MLAs, MLCs to mandal praja parishad members, along with top officials of the state government, uniformed services, PSUs and others, numbering nearly 2,000 invitees, will participate in the event at HICC.

Distribution of 1.20 crore National Flags for free to all households in the state will commence from Tuesday. The respective local bodies have been entrusted with the job.

The Chief Minister has constituted organising committees at state-level and also at the district level which are led by the incharge ministers, to organise the celebrations in a foolproof manner for two weeks. All the ministers are busy in respective districts making arrangements for the success of Independence Day celebrations till August 22.

A grand display of fireworks will be held at Tank Bund in the city as well as all district and mandal headquarters on August 14 night.

Throughout the fortnight, special cultural events will be showcased at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

 

 

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), munugode bypoll, komatireddy rajgopal reddy, swatantra bharata vajrotsavam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


