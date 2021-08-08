Bandi’s padayatra deferred to August 24

Hyderabad: In a change of schedule, the padayatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay will begin from Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on August 24 and not on the originally scheduled August 9.

The postponement was on the grounds that the monsoon session of Parliament is underway and party MPs from the state, including Sanjay and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, would be in New Delhi.

Sanjay held a preparatory meeting to discuss the padayatra with senior party leaders here on Saturday. He expressed confidence that the party will create history in Telangana with his padayatra, which is aimed at putting an end to the autocratic and family rule of TRS in Telangana.

"Several national leaders and union ministers will visit Telangana in support of the padayatra. This exercise will herald sweeping changes in Telangana politics," he said.

Sanjay thanked thousands of party activists who expressed their willingness to walk along with him but stated that only 20 activists from each district will be allowed to participate.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha member lashed out at the TRS government for not honouring its promise of an official Telangana Liberation Day celebration on September 17. He alleged that the ruling party backtracked on official celebrations under pressure from AIMIM and as a part of its minority appeasement politics.

"Just for the sake of cultivating the minority vote-bank, K Chandrasekhar Rao has backtracked. We will take this issue to the people during the padayatra. Our fight will continue till the state government holds these celebrations officially," he said.