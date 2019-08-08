Nation Politics 08 Aug 2019 Rahul Gandhi urges C ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help people in flood-hit states

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
A red alert was sounded in four districts of Kerala where heavy rains, gusty winds and widespread landslips wreaked havoc in several areas.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the flood situation. (Photo: File)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the flood situation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the flood situation in some states and urged his party workers to help the affected people.

"The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress Party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need and pray that the flood waters soon subside," he said in a tweet.

 

Nine people drowned on Thursday when a rescue boat capsized in flood-ravaged Sangli district of Western Maharashtra, while a 'red alert' was sounded in four districts of Kerala where heavy rains, gusty winds and widespread landslips wreaked havoc in several areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted an aerial survey to review the flood situation in Sangli and Kolhapur, which are the worst hit following heavy rains in the area where the Krishna and Panchganga rivers are in spate.

In Kerala, water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, wayanad, floods, devendra fadnavis, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Another accused was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment. All the accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced. (Representational Image)

Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, 23 others get life term for murder of Dalit man in Punjab

While imposing the ban, the Union Home Ministry had said the group's primary objective is to establish an 'independent and sovereign country' in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. (Photo: PTI / File)

Government sets up tribunal to adjudicate ban on pro Khalistan group 'SFJ'

Kejriwal said people will also get 15GB data every month. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Arvind Kejriwal

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks. (Photo: File)

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Doctor Strange' director is in awe of Telugu film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

Poster of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'.
 

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's hot belly dance video on Akh Lad Jaave goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor belly dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks. (Photo: File)
 

3 ways to hack WhatsApp by exploiting flaws revealed by researchers; Watch video

The researchers even developed a tool that demonstrates the issue acting as Proof of Concept.
 

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hunting For 'The World's Purest Water'

Business has soared in tandem with the warming of the planet, especially quick in the Arctic. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi Speaker disqualifies two more rebel AAP MLAs

The decision comes nearly a week after Ram Niwas Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. (Photo: ANI)

'Has several positives,' Karan Singh on abrogation of Article 370

Reflecting the on-going churn in Congress on abrogation of Art 370, senior party leader Karan Singh on Thursday said that he does not agree with a

Navjot Sidhu visits his Assembly constituency first time after resignation

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh. (Photo: ANI)

‘Hope no one gets such neighbours’: Rajnath on Pak’s reaction on Art 370

Pakistan had also stated it will appeal to the United Nations Security Council against the Indian government's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories according to the J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

New law should be abided by all: JD(U) after opposing Centre’s Article 370 move

After opposing the Centre's resolution to revoke provisions of Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, NDA ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday struck a reconciliatory note and said the law that had come into force should be accepted and abided by all. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham