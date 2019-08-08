Nation Politics 08 Aug 2019 New law should be ab ...
Nation, Politics

New law should be abided by all: JD(U) after opposing Centre’s Article 370 move

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
The national general secretary of the JD(U), Ram Chandra Singh, said the party does not wish to engage in further ideological sparring.
After opposing the Centre's resolution to revoke provisions of Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, NDA ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday struck a reconciliatory note and said the law that had come into force should be accepted and abided by all. (Photo: File)
 After opposing the Centre's resolution to revoke provisions of Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, NDA ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday struck a reconciliatory note and said the law that had come into force should be accepted and abided by all. (Photo: File)

Patna: After opposing the Centre's resolution to revoke provisions of Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, NDA ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday struck a reconciliatory note and said the law that had come into force should be accepted and abided by all.

The national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United), Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, said the party does not wish to engage in further ideological sparring. "The law that has come into force with the passing of the bill in Parliament is the law of the land. It should be abided by all. Our differences with the BJP on this issue have always been known and we registered our protest by not voting for it," Singh, also the JD(U) leader in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters in Patna.

 

JD(U) lawmakers in both Houses of Parliament had opposed the resolution for scrapping the provisions of Article 370 and reorganising Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. They spoke against the bill followed by a walkout, stopping short of voting against the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

"We could not have supported the bill. We were not consulted by the Centre before it brought the bill. We have an ideological position on the issue based on the stance taken by our founding president George Fernandes and, previously, socialist stalwarts like Lohia and JP (Jayprakash Narayan)," Singh said.

"However, now that the bill has been passed by Parliament, we do not wish to engage in further ideological sparring," he said.

The party's concern now is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir reap the fruits of better governance promised by the Centre, he added.

Singh, one of the closest aides of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, said the ideological differences will not affect the ruling coalition in Bihar.

"Our ideological differences will have no bearing on the NDA in Bihar. The coalition is intact and we are looking forward to contesting the state assembly polls together next year," he said.

The JD(U) national general secretary also dismissed party MLC Ghulam Rasool Balyawi's statement that the development in Parliament indicated that "there is no NDA, only the BJP".

"It is a democracy and all people have a right to express their individual opinions. The party took a stand in Parliament and now it wants to work in cooperation with the government at the Centre. And the party stand is in consonance with the thinking of Nitish Kumar, who is our supreme leader," Singh said.

...
Tags: jd(u), article 370, jammu and kashmir, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The device, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

Tankers have been pressed to quench citizens' thirst, even as rains of late have brought some respite. (Photo: File)

TN CM K Palaniswami appeals to people to save rain water

Sister Lucy had received numerous warning letters for supporting the nuns' protest at Ernakulam seeking the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop sacked for 'learning to drive'

‘The entry to meeters and greeters area will be barred w.e.f. 10th August to 20th August 2019. Any inconvenience caused is regretted,’ IGI Airport authorities said. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

IGI airport tightens security ahead of Independence Day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

The device, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations. (Photo: ANI)
 

Amul's ode to Sushma Swaraj leaves many teary-eyed

Amul also joined in to say goodbye to the strong leader and extraordinary orator. (Photo: Twitter/ @Amul_Coop)
 

Article 370 memes: Vadra asks users to respect 'sensitive issues' after being trolled

After removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status people from the rest of the country can now buy land there, which is what the memes are based on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Internet burns fashion designer for body-shaming comments

Sara Ali Khan was also faced a portion of the backlash as people felt she should have used her voice to counter what Falguni was saying. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Will RBI repo rate cut benefits be passed on to you by banks?

Improving transmission remains key to the success of the latest RBI rate cut. (Photo: File)
 

Forget Mate X! Apple’s foldable device is the one you should be waiting for

UBS claims that folding gadgets are a part of Apple’s pipeline. (Foldable News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's membership drive extended till August 20

Starting today, the MPs will work on the membership drive in their respective Lok Sabha constituency. (Representational Image)

Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict in world: Chidambaram

Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government. (Photo:KPN)

India, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in border management

The total length of the International Border is 4096.70 km. (Photo: MHA)

‘India's internal matter’: Tibetan President-in-Exile on scrapping Article 370

ibetan government-in-Exile Lobsang Sangay said on Thursday that the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India's 'internal matter.' (Photo: File)

‘Resign or face expulsion’: Mehbooba Mufti sends message to PDP MPs

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Parliament to resign from the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham