Article 370 puts Telugu Desam’s unity under strain

Hyderabad: The Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir has created differences not only in the Congress, but also in the Telugu Desam.

Former chief minister and TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu had welcomed the government’s decision and put out a tweet supporting the measure. TD MPs in both houses of Parlia-ment voted for the Bill.

But Vijayawada TD MP Kesineni Nani struck a different note by criticising the Centre over the procedure adopted by it on the issue. He said on Twitter, “During AP state bifurcation, the Centre suppressed the voice of the people of Andhra. Now, the Centre is suppressing the voice of the people of Kashmir.” He said that the manner adopted by the Centre in the reorganisation of J&K was not acceptable.

He said that leaders like former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah should have been given a chance to express their opinion on the issue.

In Telangana state, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who has made clear his ambition to join the BJP, used the opportunity to praise the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has taken a decision to oppose the Centre’s revocation of Article 370 for J&K but some senior leaders including Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia have supported the Centre on this issue.