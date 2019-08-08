Nation Politics 08 Aug 2019 AP ministers dishono ...
Nation, Politics

AP ministers dishonour CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directives

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 8, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Against his instructions, 13 ministers have retained staff who worked with the previous TD ministers despite express instructions of not to do so.
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: The directions of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are being violated by his Cabinet colleagues within two months. Against his instructions, 13 ministers have retained staff who worked with the previous TD ministers despite express instructions of not to do so.

After the Cabinet was formed, government adviser Ajeya Kallam issued a circular to all ministers on Mr Reddy’s instructions that ministers should not appoint anyone who has worked in the TD government in the last five years in their offices.

 

He directed the ministers to inform the Chief Minister’s Office about every appointment in all peshis.

Mr Kallam clearly stated that the Chief Minister had advised avoiding the retaining of officers on special duty (OSD), private secretaries (PS), additional private secretaries and personal assistants who worked in the peshis of the previous government. Sources said that Mr Reddy was of the opinion that retaining TD government staff would leave a negative impact on the YSRC government.

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: Kanchi schools, colleges to get extended holidays

Actually, the ITDA’s governing body meeting has to be held every three months to resolve the problems faced by the tribals and for the effective implementation of the government schemes for the empowerment of the Tribals.

Adilabad: ITDA yet to hold governing body meet

Opposition leaders stand before M. Karunanidhi’s statue. (Photo: DC)

Mamata Banerjee unveils M Karunanidhi statue

Mr Narender inspected the hostel spoke to the CKM College chairman Chanda Vijay Kumar to accommodate the hostelers for the time being and provide temporary shelter to them.

Warangal East MLA comes to the rescue of SC hostel students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

US claims India did not inform about move to revoke Article 370 in J&K

‘Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status,’ the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department posted on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Patnaik further said, ‘In the past 20 months, we have undertaken ground-breaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92, 686 crore in the state with the creation of employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people.’ (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee expresses concern about Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah had on Tuesday contested Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion in Parliament that he was neither under detention nor arrest and was at his home out of his own will. (Photo: File)

249th session witnessed best in last 17 years, 31 Bills passed: RS Chairman Naidu

Naidu said the turn around during this session also comes out clearly when viewed against the passage of a total of only 33 Bills during the last five sessions (244th to 248th) put together. (Photo: ANI)

Rajya Sabha adjourned on of Sushma Swaraj

The House earlier paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS following a deterioration in her health.(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham