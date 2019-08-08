AP ministers dishonour CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directives

Hyderabad: The directions of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are being violated by his Cabinet colleagues within two months. Against his instructions, 13 ministers have retained staff who worked with the previous TD ministers despite express instructions of not to do so.

After the Cabinet was formed, government adviser Ajeya Kallam issued a circular to all ministers on Mr Reddy’s instructions that ministers should not appoint anyone who has worked in the TD government in the last five years in their offices.

He directed the ministers to inform the Chief Minister’s Office about every appointment in all peshis.

Mr Kallam clearly stated that the Chief Minister had advised avoiding the retaining of officers on special duty (OSD), private secretaries (PS), additional private secretaries and personal assistants who worked in the peshis of the previous government. Sources said that Mr Reddy was of the opinion that retaining TD government staff would leave a negative impact on the YSRC government.