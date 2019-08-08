Nation Politics 08 Aug 2019 Andhra CM announces ...
Andhra CM announces additional aid of Rs 5,000 to kin of flood victims

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 9:12 pm IST
Reddy held an aerial survey of flood-affected areas near the Godavari, particularly those inundated near Polavaram, West Godavari district.
According to a state government official, the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ordered to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to the flood victim families. He ordered to provide this amount to those staying in the relief shelters, and to those who have lost houses or crops.
 According to a state government official, the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ordered to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to the flood victim families. He ordered to provide this amount to those staying in the relief shelters, and to those who have lost houses or crops. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday announced an additional aid of Rs 5,000 to families of flood victims in the state.

Reddy held an aerial survey of flood-affected areas near the Godavari, particularly those inundated near Polavaram and West Godavari district.

 

After the aerial survey, Reddy held a review meeting with officials at Rajahmundry airport.

According to a state government official, the Chief Minister ordered to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to the flood victim families. He ordered to provide this amount to those staying in the relief shelters, and to those who have lost houses or crops.

This aid will be in addition to what was already provided in the form of material, the official said.

The Chief Minister observed that more than 70 per cent of inundated areas are tribal hamlets. He told officials that the tribal people's livelihood was badly affected, and they should be helped.

The officials said that Reddy ordered to distribute essential commodities not only to the inundated villages but to the villages which are cut off from the mainland.

Reddy ordered to distribute seeds free of cost to those farmers whose crops are badly damaged. He asked to make this applicable to the crops in the lands acquired for the Polavaram project also.

...
