Vijayamma quits as YSRC honorary president, to stand with Sharmila’s YSRTP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has resigned from the post of honorary president of the YSR Congress and said she would now stand with her daughter YS Sharmila’s YSRTP in Telangana.

She made the announcement at the inaugural session of the YSR Congress Plenary at Kaza in the Guntur district on Friday. “As a mother, I will support both my children,” she added.

“I have left my son in your hands in 2011. You have been with him and made him the chief minister. He will return as chief minister after the next elections too. I have that confidence. I have no worries over my son now. He is in the safe hands of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Vijayamma said her daughter needs her support in Telangana, where she is building strength for her YSRTP to carry forward the legacy of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. “My resignation from the YSRC is to put an end to all the controversies surrounding my post as honorary president in both the parties,” she said.

Vijayamma said, “Sharmila is fighting to establish a Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana, the welfare government envisaged by the late YSR, her beloved father. I have decided to stand by her in this endeavour. My blessings would always be with Jagan, my son. What I did today is a decision of God."

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayamma said, “Chandrababu has ignored implementation of the welfare schemes introduced by his father-in-law N.T Rama Rao. He never cared for the people.”

Vijayamma expressed anguish over the release of a fake resignation letter on social media. She thanked the people for their overwhelming support to her family since the demise of YSR and for standing by Jagan Reddy in his tough times.

She said Jagan is a role model to the youth and a man of the masses implementing welfare schemes benefiting all sections of the society.