  
Nation Politics 08 Jul 2022 Vijayamma quits as Y ...
Nation, Politics

Vijayamma quits as YSRC honorary president, to stand with Sharmila’s YSRTP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jul 8, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Chief Minister Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has resigned from the post of honorary president of the YSR Congress and said she would now stand with her daughter YS Sharmila’s YSRTP in Telangana. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has resigned from the post of honorary president of the YSR Congress and said she would now stand with her daughter YS Sharmila’s YSRTP in Telangana. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, has resigned from the post of honorary president of the YSR Congress and said she would now stand with her daughter YS Sharmila’s YSRTP in Telangana.

She made the announcement at the inaugural session of the YSR Congress Plenary at Kaza in the Guntur district on Friday. “As a mother, I will support both my children,” she added.

“I have left my son in your hands in 2011. You have been with him and made him the chief minister. He will return as chief minister after the next elections too. I have that confidence. I have no worries over my son now. He is in the safe hands of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Vijayamma said her daughter needs her support in Telangana, where she is building strength for her YSRTP to carry forward the legacy of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. “My resignation from the YSRC is to put an end to all the controversies surrounding my post as honorary president in both the parties,” she said.

Vijayamma said, “Sharmila is fighting to establish a Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana, the welfare government envisaged by the late YSR, her beloved father. I have decided to stand by her in this endeavour. My blessings would always be with Jagan, my son. What I did today is a decision of God."

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayamma said, “Chandrababu has ignored implementation of the welfare schemes introduced by his father-in-law N.T Rama Rao. He never cared for the people.”

Vijayamma expressed anguish over the release of a fake resignation letter on social media. She thanked the people for their overwhelming support to her family since the demise of YSR and for standing by Jagan Reddy in his tough times.

She said Jagan is a role model to the youth and a man of the masses implementing welfare schemes benefiting all sections of the society.

...
Tags: ys vijayamma, ysrc, ysrtp, sharmila
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Heavy rains in Telangana have led to water levels in Godavari River rising at Polavaram and Dowleswaram. (DC file photo)

River Godavari levels in AP rising

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

BJP intervenes, Sanjay says rice procurement in state will start again

Several people in the district are receiving SMS texts from the CoWIN platform stating that they have taken the ‘precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine’ when they haven’t had this dose yet. (PTI representational photo)

False acknowledgement many on Covid precaution dose

As many as 49 percent of Telangana’s citizens do not intend to take the precaution dose against Covid-19 as they are not convinced about its benefits. (PTI Representational Photo)

49% fail to take booster dose in TS



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Naqvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. (PTI Photo)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->