Krishna water row: KRMB postpones meeting

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has postponed the three-member committee meeting scheduled to be held on Friday to resolve the ongoing Krishna water dispute between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

The KRMB said the fresh date for the meeting will be announced later.

The KRMB convened the meeting on July 9 after the AP government complained against the TS government for taking up hydel power generation at irrigation projects on Krishna river, namely Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam and Pulichintala, thereby leading to depletion of water levels in reservoirs and pushing AP into irrigation and drinking water crisis.

However, the TS government strongly demanded the postponement of the meeting and instead wanted a full-body KRMB meeting to be held at a mutually convenient date after July 20.

New KRMB chairman MP Singh assumed office in Hyderabad only on Wednesday. Against this backdrop, the KRMB decided to postpone the meeting.