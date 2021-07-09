Jagan launches Rythu Bharosa Kendrams concept

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBKs) at 74 Udegolam in Rayadurgam mandal in the Anantapur district. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

ANANTAPUR: Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBKs) at 74 Udegolam in Rayadurgam mandal in the Anantapur district to offer services to farmers at their doorstep.

As part of celebrations of Rythu Dinotsavam in Rayadurgam, the Chief Minister asserted that the farming community remains a top priority of his government.

"We have spent Rs 8,670 crore on the welfare of farmers in two years," he said, adding that the government was giving Rs 13,500 annually to each farmer as investment assistance and spent Rs 17,029 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme in the past two years.

He also inaugurated Agri Labs at Rayadurgam market yard.

Briefing about the services offered RBKs, Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “We are providing quality seeds and fertilisers through RBKs and conducting e-cropping for every crop,"

He announced his government’s decision to complete the decades-old BT Project issue. The land acquisition process to get water from Jeedipalli towards BT Project in Rayadurgam will also be completed in a few days.

He said the technical issue at Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi’s 36th package would be cleared to take up works, which help in drylands of Kalayandurgam and Rayadurgam getting irrigated. A separate drinking water scheme was also announced to solve the water problem in 39 villages of Rayadurgam.