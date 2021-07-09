Jagan gives development package to Pulivendula

Kadapa: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced more developmental works worth Rs 630 crore to transform Pulivendula as an ideal town.

Addressing a public meeting at Pulivendula on Thursday evening, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “When I was coming here, I saw the development works are on full swing, which made me remember the days when my father was the Chief Minister. At that time, we saw rapid development works in Pulivendula. But after he died, no one cared about Pulivendula. But by the grace of God, in these two years, development has resumed again,” he said.

The birth anniversary of former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was celebrated as the YSR Farmer's Day across the state.

He said 25 more development works have been lined for the town at the cost of Rs 630 crore.

Giving more details about the projects, the Chief Minister said Pulivendula City Central would be constructed at a cost of Rs 76 crore in the old bus stand area.

"We are carrying out a beautification programme of ring roads and main roads at a cost of Rs 98 crore," he said, adding that a four-lane road is being constructed from the market yard to APCARL and the Rayalapuram Bridge would be converted into a four-lane road.

He said infrastructure will be provided in Jagananna Mega Colony at a cost of Rs 154 crore and five separate cemeteries are being set up in the town.

The Chief Minister said a Skill Development Centre would be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore, which will youth to get good jobs.

“The Ulimela Reservoir Development, Garandala rivulet Development, Cycling Track, Walking Track and Recreation Center are being set up along the rivulet bund. A botanical garden would be developed on 25 acres for students at the Ranigari Topu. We are also setting up a butterfly park and other parks,” he said.

He said work on medical college and hospital is in full swing and it would ready by December 2023.

He said construction work of Shilparamam, renovation of Gandhi Veeranjaneya temple, sports complex and bus stand are in full swing.