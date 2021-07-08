Nation Politics 08 Jul 2021 Andhra-Telangana wat ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Jana Sena to form committee of irrigation experts

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 8:00 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 8:00 am IST
The party has said that it will form a committee with irrigation experts to study the issue
The meeting was chaired by party president Pawan Kalyan and PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar. (DC Image/File)
Amaravati: A day after the BJP termed the Krishna water dispute as a "cooperation" devised between the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana government to "loot" people, the Jana Sena Party on Wednesday alleged the row was 'a drama played out between both the chief ministers".

The party has said that it will form a committee with irrigation experts to study the issue.

 

"Many are saying it is a drama being played out by the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Jana Sena Party will form a committee with irrigation experts and party leaders to study the issue," said Jana Sena Party leader Kandula Durgesh while briefing the media after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The meeting was chaired by party president Pawan Kalyan and PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar.

The crux of the water dispute between the two states is the allegation by the Andhra Pradesh government that Telangana is drawing Krishna river water from the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala projects for hydel power generation without obtaining clearances from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

 

On the other hand, the Telangana government claims that KRMB has no right to stop power generation and it is generating Hydel power well within the law.

At the time of bifurcation in 2014, 299 TMC water from Krishna River was allocated to Telangana and 511 TMC was allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that farmers are suffering, law and order has deteriorated and the youth is jobless, the Jana Sena Party leader said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has failed to tackle these issues, adding that the party shall fight and mount pressure on the state government to address these issues.

 

Durgesh said, "The YSRCP government has boasted even from before coming to power that it would provide 2.6 lakh jobs. But it has utterly failed in providing jobs. The youth of the state is disheartened. They want Jagan to fulfill the promises he had made when he was the opposition leader."

Durgesh alleged that the state government procured paddy from the farmers but has not paid them yet. He further accused the state government of failing to pay insurance, exgratia, and minimum support price to the farmers. He also alleged that only the farmers supporting the state government are benefitting.

 

"Farmers in the state are suffering a lot. But the govt is not responding at all. The govt procured paddy from farmers but did not make payments to date. Almost two months after procurement. Groundnut and jawar farmers in the Rayalaseema region are also deprived. Farmers supporting YSRCP only are getting benefits. The government has failed in paying insurance, exgratia, and MSP to the farmers," said Durgesh.

He went on to allege that the law and order in the state has deteriorated. He accused YSRCP workers of indulging in violence against women, adding that the police has turned blin-eyed towards such incidents.

 

"A woman is gang-raped near Tadepalli where the CM resides, but the accused have not been arrested till date," said the Jana Sena Party leader.

He further said, "Jana Sena Party PAC has decided to fight and mount pressure on the state govt on these issues."

Tags: krishna water dispute
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


