106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Politics 08 Jul 2020 MHA puts together te ...
Nation, Politics

MHA puts together team of ministers to probe Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 8, 2020, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is headed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
File image of Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 File image of Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a major development that is bound to create more tensions between the Congress and the ruling BJP, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

As per the ministry's notification, a Special Director of the ED will head the committee.The committee will also investigate two other organisations: The Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

 

The latest development amid allegations by BJP chief JP Nadda that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which is headed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, had received funds from the Chinese government.

On June 29, Nadda had alleged that the RGF, which is headed by Sonia Gandhi, received donations every year from the Chinese embassy between 2005-09 and from the "tax haven" of Luxembourg, which is full of "hawala transactions", between 2006-09

NGOs and companies with "deep commercial interests" also donated to the foundation, he alleged.

Nadda had also asked the Congress to come clean on its "links" with China, and the details of its MoU with the Communist Party of China.

The BJP chief had also attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him of allocating Rs 100 crore to the foundation as the finance minister in 1991 when India was going through its "worst financial crisis".

"Since then it has regularly received donation from ministries. Yet, the RGF refuses to be audited by the CAG or even come under the Right to Information Act. What does Manmohan Singh have to say on this monumental loot and organised plunder," Nadda asked.

The Congress, however, dismissed Nadda's attack on the RGF over alleged donations to it from the Chinese embassy as a "diabolical game of deception" by the ruling party to divert attention from the alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory.

...
Tags: rajiv gandhi foundation (rgf), indian national congress, sonia gandhi, jp nadda, bharatiya janata party (bjp), indira gandhi memorial trust


Latest From Nation

File photo of the styrene gas leak from the L G Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

LG Polymers CEO arrested in Vizag gas leak case

A scene from a quarantine centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

India has world's lowest COVID fatalities and cases per million population: Centre

File image of Rajgruha. (Wikimedia Commons)

Ambedkar's house, Rajgruha, vandalised in Mumbai; FIR filed against unknown people

Pulwama terror attack, February 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)

NIA arrests youth who provided mobile phone, logistics to Pulwama suicide bomber



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shivraj-Scindia tussle delays allocation of MP portfolios in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a cabinet meet after its expansion in Bhopal. PTI photo

Remove TMC "lock, stock and barrel," cut their leaders to size: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a virtual public meeting after paying tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. PTI photo

Bihar: Tejashwi as CM 'face' irks Congress, others in Opposition

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks during a meeting with Women Cell state officials and District Head General Secretaries, in Patna. PTI photo

Infighting delays Cabinet expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan. (PTI)

Digvijaya reminds Scindia of hunting after Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai barb

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham