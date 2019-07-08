Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 08 Jul 2019 Troubled alliance, d ...
Nation, Politics

Troubled alliance, disturbed chief minister; Kumaraswamy's tryst with coalition

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jul 8, 2019, 6:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
H D Kumaraswamy became the chief minister heading the coalition in which he was the minor partner.
The alliance walked on a rough patch, since inception, with the JD(S) complaining too much of interference from the grand old party. (Photo: ANI)
 The alliance walked on a rough patch, since inception, with the JD(S) complaining too much of interference from the grand old party. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The political turmoil in Karnataka has been making headlines as the state is eyeing for a government collapse or as the Congress-JDS are claiming, a cabinet reshuffle may be in the queue.

With the resignation of 15 MLAs from the coalition, the coalition’s strength stands at 105 comprising 69 Congress MLAs and 34 JD(S) MLAs, supported by one independent and one BSP MLA, as against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 105 legislators.

 

After the election results, when the BJP and the Congress battled hard to form the government, the Congress managed to get the JD(S) on board by offering it the chief minister position. As a result, H D Kumaraswamy became the chief minister heading the coalition in which he was the minor partner.

Kumaraswamy had anticipated the journey to be bumpy and complained about it on numerous occasions. After he was elected as the chief minister, he said he was at the ‘mercy’ of the Congress and not the people of Karnataka.

Later, in the month of July last year, Kumaraswamy broke down at an event in Bengaluru. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brothers became CM and you all are happy, but I am not,” Kumaraswamy said.

Comparing himself to Lord Shiva, he further said, “I know the pain of coalition government.  I became Vishkanth (Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government,” he said.

Later in January this year, Kumaraswamy almost cried while addressing the party workers. He described himself as a ‘clerk’ working on the directions of the Congress party. He said he was working under enormous pressure and the Congress leaders expected him to behave like their subordinate.

The alliance walked on a rough patch, since inception, with the JD(S) complaining too much of interference from the grand old party.

With just a little more than a year of government’s formation, the cabinet has resigned and the state stares at a full cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked Kumaraswamy to resign as the party claims that he doesn’t have majority .

...
Tags: karnataka, kumaraswamy, bjp, congress, jds
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics,' Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said after JD(S) MLAs resigned. (Photo: File)

K'taka Cabinet resigns, appeals rebel MLAs to return, promise reshuffle

In a video which has gone viral, they were tied to a rope in public, made to kneel down and forced to chant

Watch: 24 tied, thrashed, forced to say 'gau mata ki jai' in Madhya Pradesh

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Initially, the cops thought that Deepak was drunk and lying under the pretext of alcohol. However, when he showed bloodstains on his shirt, the personnel, accompanied by him rushed to the site, in North Delhi. (Photo: File I Representational)

25-year-old Delhi man stabs mother to death for refusal of alcohol, confesses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka Cabinet resigns, appeals rebel MLAs to return, promise reshuffle

'I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics,' Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said after JD(S) MLAs resigned. (Photo: File)

K'taka Congress MPs raise 'Save Democracy' slogans in LS

Hitting out at BJP, D K Suresh alleged that the party's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. 'They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy.' (Photo: ANI)

Congress ministers in K'taka resign voluntarily to enable cabinet reshuffle

'For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today, we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning, we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned,' Venugopal said after the meeting. (Photo: File)

BJP slams Anju Bobby George for denying joining party

George had on Sunday joined the party in the presence of Yeddyurappa. However, the Arjuna awardee, according to media reports, has denied joining the party. (Photo: ANI)

After Rajnath in Parliament, other BJP leaders deny involvement in K'taka crisis

‘Whatever is happening in the Karnataka is happening because of the ambitions of certain leaders of their own party,’ Ram Madhav said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham