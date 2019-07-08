Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 08 Jul 2019 Shabana Azmi 'n ...
Nation, Politics

Shabana Azmi 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde', 'award wapasi' gang: Giraraj Singh

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Azmi had said at an event in Indore on July 6 that anyone who criticises the government is branded as an anti-national.
Union Minister Giraraj Singh has called veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known to be quite vocal about her views on social and national issues, the 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde' and 'award wapasi' gang. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Giraraj Singh has called veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known to be quite vocal about her views on social and national issues, the 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde' and 'award wapasi' gang. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister Giraraj Singh has called veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known to be quite vocal about her views on social and national issues, the "new leader" of 'tukde tukde' and 'award wapasi' gang.

Sharing a video of renowned actor saying, "If we criticise the government we are branded as anti-nationals", the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi, "Shabana Azmi is a new leader of 'tukde tukde' gang and 'award wapasi gang'".

 

In the same thread, a Twitter user posted an old video of Azmi attending a TV debate where Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari can be heard making a derogatory remark against her, saying, "I do not want to answer questions by a dancer, singer or a prostitute."

Hitting back at the Twitter user, Azmi on Monday tweeted, "For the record in Safdar Hashmi murder I took on HKL Bhagat of Congress publically. I challenged Imam Bukhari on national TV 4 which he called me a naachnewali n was condemned by both Houses of Parliament. Have spoken against triple talaq n halala repeatedly so who is selective?"

Quoting couplets from a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, she wrote in another tweet, "Bol ke lab Aazaad hain tere Bol zabaan ab tak teri hai... Bol ke sach zinda hai ab tak Bol jo kuch kehna hai keh ley (speak, your lips are free, speak, your tongue is still yours. Speak as truth is still alive, so say what would you like to)."

Azmi, who has often been under fire from social media trolls for speaking on trending issue, said at an event in Indore on July 6 that anyone who criticises the government is branded as an anti-national.

"It is always necessary that we point out our flaws for the betterment of our country. If we do not, how can our conditions improve? But the atmosphere is such that if we criticise the government we are branded as anti-nationals. We should not be afraid, nobody needs their certificate," Azmi said without naming any political party.

"We have grown up in 'Ganga-Jamuni' (composite) culture. We should fight the situation and not kneel before it. India is a beautiful country. Any attempt to divide people cannot be good for this country," she said.

...
Tags: giriraj singh, shabana azmi, anti-nationals
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

As many as 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School were admitted in a hospital on Monday after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning here. (Representational Image)

40 students fall ill after consuming hostel food in Hyderabad

A father-son duo were killed when their car plunged into a canal after being hit by a bus at Domana in the outskirts of the city on the Jammu-Akhnoor Road. (Photo: File I Representational)

Army officer among 3 killed in separate road accidents in J&K

HC observed that the petitioner failed to point out the provision that the appointment of the leader of the opposition is a must. observed that the petitioner failed to point out the provision that the appointment of the leader of the opposition is a must. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC disposes of petition on apointment of Leader of Opposition in LS

BJP MLA Kali Charan Saraf. (Photo: ANI)

Rapes cannot be stopped, says Ex-Rajasthan Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Brazilian beauty Izabelle Leite?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

The Union Minister bagged 104 votes, while his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya got 70 votes. (Photo: RSTV)

'Our party has nothing to do with it': Rajnath Singh on K'taka crisis

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha session on Monday. (Photo: LSTV)

K'taka crisis LIVE: 21 Cong ministers resign to make way for rebels

Ten of the MLAs who resigned flew by the chartered plane to Mumbai. They have been lodged at a hotel there. (Photo: File)

He should stick to his subject: Meghalaya Guv after Sen's remarks on ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday criticised Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's over his remark that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is used nowadays to beat up people across the country and it has no association with Bengali culture. (Photo: File)

Inducted last month, Minister H Nagesh resigns in K'taka; offers support to BJP

'I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken,' the letter further read. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham