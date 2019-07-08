Cricket World Cup 2019

K'taka Congress MPs raise 'Save Democracy' slogans in LS

Published Jul 8, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
The 13-month-old coalition government slumped into crisis following resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of state Assembly on July 6.
New Delhi: Congress MPs in Lok Sabha on Monday raised 'Save democracy' slogans and held up posters for the same over recent political developments in Karnataka.

Twenty-one ministers of the Congress in Karnataka resigned voluntarily from the cabinet on Monday, amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

 

With the dramatic turn of events, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and returned to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.

Earlier today, Karnataka Minister D K Suresh alleged that BJP is behind the political crisis in the state.

Hitting out at BJP, D K Suresh alleged that the party's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. "They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy."

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113.

