K Chandrasekhar Rao wants new urban policy that curbs graft

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Telangana government to spend Rs 7 crore annually to uplift villages.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials on Sunday to formulate an urban policy to extend transparent and corruption-free services to people and achieve planned development. At a review with senior officers of the departments concerned at Pragathi Bhavan, Mr Rao asked them formulate a new rural policy and revenue policy besides one for the urban areas.

He explained that formulating new laws for municipalities and muni-cipal corporations, apart from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the Hyderabad Metropolitan  Develop-ment Authority and other urban development authorities were requ-ired to implement the new policies. The CM asked the officials to draft the proposed legislation in the next couple of days and said that the Assembly would be called for a brief session to discuss and pass these laws.

 

Mr Rao told officials that the new legislation should be aimed at making the administration corruption-free at all levels and must not give any room for illegal and unauthorised constructions. He also said the responsibility to ensure that the governance is in tune with the new Acts would be vested on the officials and elected representatives. He told officers to incorporate stringent punishments in the new Acts against those who resort to dereliction of duty.

During the review meeting, Mr Rao said that the government would hold panchayat raj conclaves all over the state to create awareness among newly elected sar-panches, MPTC, ZPTC, MPP and ZP chairpersons and involve them in the development of villages.

 He said that after these conclaves, 100 flying squads would be formed to conduct surprise inspections at villages and immediate action would be taken against those who neglect their duties and  misuse funds.

Mr Rao said that the government had decided to spend Rs 7,000 crore annually for the next five years for the development of villages.

