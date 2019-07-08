Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 08 Jul 2019 ‘I am hurt&rsq ...
Nation, Politics

‘I am hurt’: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig says will quit as MLA, join BJP

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
The former minister was recently suspended from the party for anti-party activities.
Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case. (Photo: ANI)
 Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In a further setback to the Congress-JDS coalition, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig on Monday said that he would quit as MLA and join the BJP.

"I am hurt by the way the Congress party treated me. I'll resign from my MLA post and join BJP," said Baig who has of late attacked the Congress leadership in the state.

 

The former minister was recently suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case.

...
Tags: roshan baig, congress, karnataka, congress-jd(s) alliance
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The officials said, in last one year, more than 600 cows have died due to extreme weather conditions.(Photo: Representational image)

MP government to privatise India's first cow sanctuary

Apart from the officer in the ATC, one officer in the air defence of the air base is likely to be court-martialed for the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27. (Photo: ANI)

Confusion created by IAF officer in ATC blamed for Mi-17 chopper crash over Srinagar

The Congress-JDS coalition in the state is making all efforts to protect its government, which is in trouble after the resignation of several of their MLAs. (Photo: File)

Security beefed up outside Paddington resort in Madikeri before K’taka MLAs arrive

‘The longer the present uncertainty remains the more will our workers and voters around the country be demoralized,’ Karan Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Cong leader Karan Singh suggests 4 working presidents, vice presidents for party



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Security beefed up outside Paddington resort in Madikeri before K’taka MLAs arrive

The Congress-JDS coalition in the state is making all efforts to protect its government, which is in trouble after the resignation of several of their MLAs. (Photo: File)

Cong leader Karan Singh suggests 4 working presidents, vice presidents for party

‘The longer the present uncertainty remains the more will our workers and voters around the country be demoralized,’ Karan Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)

K'taka Cabinet resigns, appeals rebel MLAs to return, promise reshuffle

'I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics,' Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said after JD(S) MLAs resigned. (Photo: File)

K'taka Congress MPs raise 'Save Democracy' slogans in LS

Hitting out at BJP, D K Suresh alleged that the party's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. 'They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy.' (Photo: ANI)

Congress ministers in K'taka resign voluntarily to enable cabinet reshuffle

'For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today, we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning, we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned,' Venugopal said after the meeting. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham