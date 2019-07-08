Cricket World Cup 2019

He should stick to his subject: Meghalaya Guv after Sen's remarks on ‘Jai Shri Ram’

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
The noted economist had also said that he has never heard of the festival Ram Navami being celebrated in Bengal before.
Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday criticised Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's over his remark that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is used nowadays to beat up people across the country and it has no association with Bengali culture.
Kolkata: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday criticised Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's over his remark that "Jai Shri Ram" slogan is used nowadays to beat up people across the country and it has no association with Bengali culture.

The Meghalaya Governor also said that Amartya Sen had won a Nobel Prize for economics and he should stick to his subject.

 

"Are Ramrajatala and Serampore in West Bengal or somewhere else? Don't we say Ram-Ram when we are scared of ghosts? He won a Nobel Prize in economics, he should stick to his subject," Roy said in Kolkata when he was asked about the recent remarks made by Amartya Sen.

Amartya Sen while speaking at a programme at the Jadavpur University on Friday had said that unlike "Maa Durga", the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan is not associated with the Bengali culture and is used as a "pretext to beat up people".

The noted economist had also said that he has never heard of the festival Ram Navami being celebrated in West Bengal before, asserting that it has now gained popularity.

...
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing. (Photo: File)

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding reservation to Marathas

'I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken,' the letter further read. (Photo: ANI)

Inducted last month, Minister H Nagesh resigns in K'taka; offers support to BJP

All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani. (Representational Image)

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today

Suresh accused BJP of wrecking the Congress-JD(S) alliance and said, 'BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying democracy.' (Photo: ANI)

BJP destroying democracy, all Congress ministers will resign: MP DK Suresh



