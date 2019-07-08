Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 08 Jul 2019 Karnataka Congress l ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka Congress leaders meet for breakfast, no solution yet for coalition

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 8, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Congress leader Siddharamaiah and few ministers had breakfast at Dy CM G Parameshwara's home.
Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers U T Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, M B Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, D K Shivakumar have reached Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers U T Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, M B Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, D K Shivakumar have reached Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political turmoil that has hit the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Congress leaders met here on Monday morning for breakfast at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers U T Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, M B Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, D K Shivakumar were present at G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast.

 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who was in the US, rushed back in a special chartered flight that arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. He will soon hold a high-level meeting with JDS MLAs and Congress party leaders. The meeting will discuss the current crisis the coalition government is facing.

On Saturday, 13 Congress-JD(S) MLAs had resigned, bringkng down the coalition's strength to 105, the same as Opposition BJP. Later in the day, 10 Congress MLAs left for Mumbai and are still holed up in the Sofitel hotel. 

They said their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath has, however, claimed that 14 MLAs have resigned.

While the leaders from Congress have blamed the BJP for the crisis, the BJP has denied any role in it.

...
Tags: karnataka, congress, jd(s), bjp, meeting, g parameshwara
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing. (Photo: File)

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding reservation to Marathas

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday criticised Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's over his remark that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is used nowadays to beat up people across the country and it has no association with Bengali culture. (Photo: File)

He should stick to his subject: Meghalaya Guv after Sen's remarks on ‘Jai Shri Ram’

'I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken,' the letter further read. (Photo: ANI)

Inducted last month, Minister H Nagesh resigns in K'taka; offers support to BJP

All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani. (Representational Image)

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Brazilian beauty Izabelle Leite?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
 

In 5 years smartphones will evolve into something we have never seen before

Speaking about the reason Samsung chose to build a foldable smartphone, the company’s design team head, Kang Yun-Je said, “smartphone design has hit a limit.”
 

Top 5 car news of the week

Find out all the benefits of buying an electric vehicle now in India.
 

128GB iPhone XR gets massive price cut in India; get Apple’s latest flagship now

The iPhone XR smartphone’s price has been slashed across all storage tiers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Another ruling coalition MLA from Bidar North in K'taka threatens to quit

'My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills. How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?' the sports and youth empowerment minister said. (Photo: File)

‘Won't withdraw’: K’taka MLAs in Mumbai refuses to take back resignations

Nine Congress MLAs and three of JDS went to the Speaker's office to put in their papers on Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. (Photo: File)

Downfall of K'taka coalition govt predicted when it was formed: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru

With Karnataka in the throes of a political crisis, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Ladder to climb up?: Sanjay Nirupam on Milind Deora's resignation

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said the resignation of Milind Deora from the city unit's leadership position is on the expected lines. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham