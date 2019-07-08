Karnataka Congress leaders meet for breakfast, no solution yet for coalition

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political turmoil that has hit the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Congress leaders met here on Monday morning for breakfast at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers U T Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, M B Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, D K Shivakumar were present at G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who was in the US, rushed back in a special chartered flight that arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. He will soon hold a high-level meeting with JDS MLAs and Congress party leaders. The meeting will discuss the current crisis the coalition government is facing.

On Saturday, 13 Congress-JD(S) MLAs had resigned, bringkng down the coalition's strength to 105, the same as Opposition BJP. Later in the day, 10 Congress MLAs left for Mumbai and are still holed up in the Sofitel hotel.

They said their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath has, however, claimed that 14 MLAs have resigned.

While the leaders from Congress have blamed the BJP for the crisis, the BJP has denied any role in it.