Cong leader Karan Singh suggests 4 working presidents, vice presidents for party

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday suggested four working presidents and vice-presidents, one each for the four zones - North, South, East and West.

In a letter to CWC, Singh urged the body to meet without delay under the chairmanship of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to take necessary decision on an interim Congress party president until the next party elections, suggesting four Working presidents and vice presidents, one each for the four zones - North, South, East and West.

He added that such a step would enable the introduction of younger people into the positions of authority. "The longer the present uncertainty remains the more will our workers and voters around the country be demoralized," he said.

Singh further noted that he is deeply aghast by Rahul Gandhi's resignation but the negative cycle must be reversed before it gets too late.

He said that the party has wasted a month in pleading with Rahul to take back his resignation.

"As someone who joined the Congress in 1967 over half a century ago, I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the Party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision, a month was wasted in pleading with has to take back his resignation which, as a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressurized to do. Six weeks have since elapsed and there is still no alternative structure in place," he said.

The Gandhi scion, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

Last week, Rahul had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the CWC to choose his successor.