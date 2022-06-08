Nation Politics 08 Jun 2022 BJP corporators must ...
BJP corporators must ask funds for city: TRS

They said Modi, Amit Shah and union ministers had visited Hyderabad several times but had not allocated a single rupee to the city
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy along with Union urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a meeting of Telangana BJP corporators at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. (D. Kamraj/DC)
Hyderabad: TRS leaders said BJP GHMC corporators should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developmental funds for the city, during their meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking to media personnel here, TRS city MLAs K.P. Vivekanand, Kaleru Venkatesh and MLC M.S. Prabhakar Rao demanded that BJP corporators should secure Rs 2,000 crore from PM for the development of Hyderabad instead of confining themselves to having photo sessions with him.

 

They stated that the BJP corporators were upset with the leadership at the state and central levels and were planning to quit the party. "To prevent BJP corporators from leaving, Telangana BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay arranged the meeting with the PM in Delhi to pacify them and plead with them to stay with BJP," Vivekanand said.

They said Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and union ministers had visited Hyderabad several times but had not allocated a single rupee to the city. BJP leaders had promised the moon during the 2020 GHMC election campaign but had delivered nothing after winning 45-plus seats, they said.

 

Hyderabad had witnessed massive floods in 2020 and the BJP government at the Centre had failed to give a single rupee in aid to the affected people or the city even after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote a letter to the PM seeking aid. People were very angry with the BJP and having realising this the corporators were planning to quit the party, Vivekanand said.

Venkatesh stated that if the BJP or its corporators were sincere about the welfare of people and the development of the city, they should utilise the occasion to exert pressure on the PM to secure at least Rs 2,000 for Hyderabad.

 

They should also ask the Centre why it was not allocating funds to Hyderabad Metro Rail project expansion while supporting BJP-ruled states, he said.

