Nadda calls upon AP people to drive YSR Congress out of power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 6:54 am IST
BJP national president remained silent on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s three proposals
BJP National President J.P.Nadda addresses the 'Godavari Garjana' meeting held at Arts college grounds in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. AP state president S.Veerraju, Party leaders C.M.Ramesh, D.Purandeswari and Jayapradha are seen. (DC)
Vijayawada: BJP national president JP Nadda called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to drive out the ruling YSR Congress government but remained silent on his party’s alliance with Jana Sena and blamed the Telugu Desam for having missed the bus to join hands with the BJP.

Addressing a large gathering styled as ‘Godavari Garjana’ in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, the BJP chief slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy government for its “lack of financial discipline,” resulting in a rise in the state’s debt to Rs 8 lakh crore.

 

He said, “I am sorry to say that the YSR Congress government is diverting central funds allotted for implementation of welfare schemes, developmental works and for the gram panchayat projects. It is working with a vengeful attitude and trying to crush the opposition parties. It is unable to maintain law and order and religious institutions are being targeted. There is no congenial atmosphere for investments in the state.”

He alleged that when the National Education Policy was trying to encourage regional languages, the YSRC government was discouraging promotion of Telugu language. It was also ignoring the welfare of SCs, STs and BCs, he said.
He said the YSR Congress government was involved in high-level corruption while the sand, land and liquor mafia ruled the roost across AP.

 

“Seeing this huge turnout of people for the public meeting here, I believe the BJP will be elected to power in the state. Nothing is going to stop the BJP from wielding power in this state. Jagan should go and the BJP should be given a chance to run the government.” Nadda said.

He said the Telugu Desam missed the bus as they lost the BJP leadership’s trust. “AP needs a double engine growth with the BJP in power in the state and at the Centre. If you want development in the state, I appeal to you all to press the lotus button in the next assembly polls and elect the BJP to power.”

 

He remained silent on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s three proposals  --to have an alliance with either the BJP or the BJP and TD together or Jana Sena to contest the polls alone in the 2024 assembly hustings.

Nadda dwelt at length on how the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi introduced several welfare schemes and developmental works during its eight years of rule. “Compare this with the terms of the previous Congress governments, till 2014,” he said.

He said the BJP government at the Centre has achieved many several milestones in various sectors. be it health, GDP, foreign direct investment, manufacture of Covid vaccine, reduction of poverty and illiteracy etc.

 

