Nation Politics 08 Jun 2022 Jana Sena chief Pawa ...
Nation, Politics

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is at it again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 8, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Addressing party workers in Vijayawada on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan announced that he had three options for the 2024 polls
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (DC)
 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is at it again. From giving a clarion call to Opposition parties to put up a united fight against AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a few weeks ago to unveiling the ‘three options’ theory just a few days ago, the Jana Sena chief has exhibited what he is best at – inconsistency.

Addressing party workers in Vijayawada on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan announced that he had three options for the 2024 polls, one being the continuation of the BJP alliance, the other roping the Telugu Desam into the alliance and the third one of going it alone. Ironically, except for the option of the TD-JS-BJP combine, the remaining other two would eventually lead to split in the anti-incumbency vote.

 

Another display of inconsistency by the Jana Sena came to the fore the next day when party official spokesperson P. Mahesh demanded that the BJP to declare Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the combine as, according to him, the people were in great confusion.  The spokesperson’s demand was in sharp contrast to his supremo’s public posture that he was not keen on Chief Ministership but his goal was to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Admitting that there was confusion over the approach, a senior Jana Sena leader told Deccan Chronicle that there was, however, no compromise on pursuing the singular task of defeating Jagan Mohan Reddy by the Jana Sena chief. He also said the party leadership was fully convinced that the BJP was in no mood to upset the Chief Minister for the next elections.

 

“We are now worried that we would be left with no time if the soft-pedalling continued till the run-up to the polls,” a senior leader said adding that the time would soon come when the party would take a drastic step on the alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the party leadership was increasingly coming under pressure to sever its ties with the BJP and work towards a respectable alliance with the Telugu Desam. “There is a strong desire among the cadre and the people that we should work together but the terms of engagement will have to be worked out and the alliance should be a win-win situation,” the leader pointed out.

 

...
Tags: jana sena chief pawan kalyan


Horoscope 08 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BJP national president J.P.Nadda greets the public at

Nadda calls upon people to drive YSR Congress out of power in AP

Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds. — By arrangement

After leak, PCB shuts down Porus Labs, incinerator at Brandix

Prime Minister Modi poses for a photograph with GHMC corporators, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and senior leaders in New Delhi on Tuuesday. (DC)

End dynastic misrule in state, PM Modi tells TS BJP

M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)

BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao booked; Victim was 'identified'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Like Congress, BJP shifts Rajasthan MLAs to a resort before RS polls

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs board a bus and head to Jamdoli ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, in Jaipur, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP's national executive comes to Hyderabad on July 2

The BJP’s national executive meet in the city, the party’s biggest annual event, just one year before the scheduled Assembly elections in Telangana, is expected to exert enormous pressure on the ruling TRS. (AFP file photo)

Gyanvapi mosque row: BJP leader accuses Owaisi of playing victim card

BJP Minority Morcha leader Syed Yaser Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

After SC verdict boost, KCR leaves on Bharat Yatra today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->