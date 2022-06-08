Nation Politics 08 Jun 2022 Ahead of polls, Cong ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of polls, Congress plans 6-month yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 8, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Likely to launch rally between August-end and early September
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is working on modalities for the same, which will be held under the title of ‘Praja Deevena.’ (DC)
 TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is working on modalities for the same, which will be held under the title of ‘Praja Deevena.’ (DC)

ADILABAD: The Telangana Congress is likely to launch a six-month-long marathon padayatra  between August-end and early September in the run-up to the state elections next year.

It will be launched after the party’s organisational elections at DCC, mandal and TPCC levels are held between June 10 and August 7.

 

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is working on modalities for the same, which will be held under the title of ‘Praja Deevena.’

 According to sources, Revanth has decided to launch the marathon as he expects the TRS to go for the elections early in the year. Revanth’s close associates will take charge of supervising the marathon, they said.

 The sources said that the newly elected presidents of DCC committees are expected to play a key role in canvassing voters and that aspiring candidates for state elections will refrain from becoming DCC heads. Party members said that the march will be on the lines of late CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's 2004 march, which paved the way for the Congress to enter the political landscape of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

 

 Also, Revanth is expected to meet BC groups, as a damage control exercise, following his speech at a recently held meeting of the Reddy community. He is expected to announce sops for them if Congress comes to power. A senior Congress leader told Deccan Chronicle that internal rifts among Congress leaders will be settled soon, before the constitution of organisational committees and the subsequent 'marathon padayatra.'

It can already be seen that among rivals in the erstwhile Adilabad district Congress, the leader said, citing the example of former MLC K. Premsagar Rao, former MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy expressing a willingness to work together.

 

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, a revanth reddy, tpcc yathra, praja deevena
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Once a victim stops making the payment and lodges a complaint with the police, the cybercriminals deactivate the WhatsApp number from which they are communicating. (Representational image)

Conmen use new tricks to cheat people

The police recovered 551 counterfeit notes of Rs.500 face value, 90 counterfeit notes of Rs.2,000 face value and 300 counterfeit notes of Rs.200 face value. (Representational image)

Fake currency gang busted, 8 arrested

All eyes are now on withdrawal of nominations, which can be done till 3 pm June 9. (Representational image: PTI)

15 in fray for Atmakur bypoll after scrutiny

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy planting a sapling at Palnadu district on Tuesday. (DC)

CM Jagan to issue guidelines on mass contact plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After SC verdict boost, KCR leaves on Bharat Yatra today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP's national executive comes to Hyderabad on July 2

The BJP’s national executive meet in the city, the party’s biggest annual event, just one year before the scheduled Assembly elections in Telangana, is expected to exert enormous pressure on the ruling TRS. (AFP file photo)

Like Congress, BJP shifts Rajasthan MLAs to a resort before RS polls

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs board a bus and head to Jamdoli ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, in Jaipur, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->