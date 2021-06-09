Nation Politics 08 Jun 2021 TRS to keep suspense ...
Nation, Politics

TRS to keep suspense over Huzurabad Assembly bypoll candidate till deadline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 9, 2021, 2:50 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 2:50 am IST
The TRS leadership has been adopting this policy of keeping everyone guessing on its candidate till the last minute after Dubbak bypoll
The party leadership is pacifying disgruntled leaders at the last minute by promising various nominated posts after the election and preventing them from joining other parties. (Representational image)
 The party leadership is pacifying disgruntled leaders at the last minute by promising various nominated posts after the election and preventing them from joining other parties. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will not project anyone as its candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll till the deadline for filing nominations nears.

Sources in the TRS revealed that the party leadership had adopted the policy of announcing candidates at the last minute during the recent Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

 

The uncertainty over whether former minister Etala Rajendar or his wife Jamuna would contest the bypoll is said to be another reason for adopting a ‘wait and watch’ policy till the last minute as the party's strategy may change depending on the Opposition candidate.

The TRS announced Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, as candidate for Nagarjunasagar bypoll in April, a day before the deadline to file the nominations.

Similarly, the party announced late former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi as candidate a day before the deadline to file the nomination for Legislative Council elections from the graduates constituency in March.

 

The TRS leadership has been adopting this policy of keeping everyone guessing on its candidate till the last minute after Dubbak bypoll in November 2020, which it lost to the BJP by a slender margin.

The party announced Solipeta Sujatha as candidate on October 6 even before the poll notification was issued on October 9. This has resulted in an exodus of disgruntled TRS leaders who failed to get tickets to other parties along with cadres. In fact, the Congress fielded its candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who quit the TRS the same day the ruling party announced Sujatha's candidature.
To prevent disgruntled leaders in the TRS, who fail to get party tickets joining other parties and contest elections from rival parties, the TRS has adopted the policy of declaring its candidates at the last minute since then.

 

This strategy paid off in MLC polls  and Nagarjunasagar bypoll as both the candidates emerged victorious against all odds and the party wants to continue the same strategy for Huzurabad bypoll.

The party leadership is pacifying disgruntled leaders at the last minute by promising various nominated  posts after the election and preventing them from joining other parties. Since the TRS leadership is giving significance to the Huzurabad bypoll as it turned out to be a battle between Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Rajendar, who was sacked from the Cabinet, the party doesn't want to take any chances.

 

The party asked ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and local bodies representatives in the erstwhile Karimnagar district to work on strengthening the party in Huzurabad and not focus or talk about party's candidate till the party declares the candidate.

...
Tags: trs candidate, etala rajendar, nagarjunasagar bypoll, huzurabad assembly bypoll, trs to keep suspense over bypoll candidate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rajendar declared that like the Karimnagar Simhagarjana, Huzurabad by-election will be a Kurukshetra battle between justice and injustice. — Twitter

Huzurabad will herald new era in Telangana, asserts Etala

Others say that the government must supply oxygen, medical devices, medicines and manpower to private hospitals to manage patients during the pandemic as that will absolve them from additional costs. — PTI

Don’t blame us for no fault of ours: Private hospitals in Telangana

Burdened by high-interest rate, she even contemplated closing it down and that was when Jagananna Thodu scheme came as a godsend, a beneficiary said. — DC Image

Jagan striving for the uplift of poor

The officials of many departments are so much vexed by requests that their first response has become “Ask me anything except Anandaiah’s preparation.” — Representational image

Flurry of calls for Anandaiah’s herbal medicine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Govt hopeful of holding Monsoon Session of Parliament in July: Minister Joshi

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

24 Chinese jets fly close to LAC

An Indian fighter jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 24, 2020. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India

Twitter express concern over the safety of its employees in India and said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency and protecting freedom of expression. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham