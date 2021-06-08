Intelligence sleuths keep tab on MLA Enugu’s followers

TRS leaders are trying to convince the cadre not to support Ravinder Reddy and are assuring them of due recognition. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: Intelligence sleuths are concentrating on followers and those in support of former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy.

It may be noted that Reddy ended his two-decade association with TRS to join BJP.

In this context, the former MLA is interacting with supporters in Yellareddy, Nagireddypet, Lingampet, Gandhari, Sadashivanagar, Rajampet and Ramareddy mandals.

Supporters in huge numbers attended his meeting in Yellareddy town on Monday, which was barred for the media.

Reportedly, Ravinder Reddy discussed their strong base in villages and the future course of action. The participants whole-heartedly backed his move. The four-time legislator has developed a strong cadre base in Yellareddy Assembly constituency. Although not only supporting him, some elected representatives are in touch with him. Their movements and interactions are being monitored by intelligence officials, who are reportedly collecting information about village-wise supporters.

On the other hand, TRS leaders are trying to convince the cadre not to support Ravinder Reddy and are assuring them of due recognition.

Reddy’s followers are planning to play the role of a strong opposition in the constituency.

It is believed that a high-voltage political situation will prevail in the constituency as Reddy is going on whirlwind tours in the constituency.