Nation Politics 08 Jun 2021 Intelligence sleuths ...
Nation, Politics

Intelligence sleuths keep tab on MLA Enugu’s followers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 8, 2021, 8:35 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2021, 9:43 am IST
The former MLA is interacting with supporters in Yellareddy, Nagireddypet, Lingampet, Gandhari, Sadashivanagar, Rajampet, Ramareddy mandals
TRS leaders are trying to convince the cadre not to support Ravinder Reddy and are assuring them of due recognition. — DC Image
 TRS leaders are trying to convince the cadre not to support Ravinder Reddy and are assuring them of due recognition. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: Intelligence sleuths are concentrating on followers and those in support of former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy.

It may be noted that Reddy ended his two-decade association with TRS to join BJP.

 

In this context, the former MLA is interacting with supporters in Yellareddy, Nagireddypet, Lingampet, Gandhari, Sadashivanagar, Rajampet and Ramareddy mandals.

Supporters in huge numbers attended his meeting in Yellareddy town on Monday, which was barred for the media.

Reportedly, Ravinder Reddy discussed their strong base in villages and the future course of action. The participants whole-heartedly backed his move. The four-time legislator has developed a strong cadre base in Yellareddy Assembly constituency. Although not only supporting him, some elected representatives are in touch with him. Their movements and interactions are being monitored by intelligence officials, who are reportedly collecting information about village-wise supporters.

 

On the other hand, TRS leaders are trying to convince the cadre not to support Ravinder Reddy and are assuring them of due recognition.

Reddy’s followers are planning to play the role of a strong opposition in the constituency.

It is believed that a high-voltage political situation will prevail in the constituency as Reddy is going on whirlwind tours in the constituency.

...
Tags: enugu ravinder reddy, enugu severed ties with trs to join bjp, enugu meeting supporters in constituencies, intelligence officials collecting information about enugu supporters, kcr
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 08 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a frontline medical staff stopping the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar (Photo:Facebook)

Fighting Covid battle in best way possible: Cyberabad police commissioner

A comprehensive field survey will be conducted with teams led by Joint Collector (Revenue) Midde Gowthami and Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg, said district collector Chevuru Harikiran. — Representational image/DC

Badvel municipal lands to be re-surveyed by 25 teams

Kannababu said that, for the first time in the country, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has taken a historical decision on giving back the acquired lands to the farmers. — Representational image/DC

Revenue officers to expedite return of KSEZ lands to farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India

Twitter express concern over the safety of its employees in India and said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency and protecting freedom of expression. (Photo:AP)

Bengal may defy Centre, not relieve its chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got a three-month extension last week from the Narendra Modi government after a request from the Trinamul Congress government for his efficiency in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)

MHA sends showcause to Bengal's ex-top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The Union home ministry late on Monday evening slapped a showcause notice on 1987-batch IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay hours before he retired as the state’s chief secretary after rejecting a three-month extension. (Photo:PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

Modi 2.0 is 2: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas followed for seven years, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and that India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham