76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Politics 08 Jun 2020 ''Unfortun ...
Nation, Politics

''Unfortunate'' says Mayawati on CM Kejriwal reserving Delhi hospitals for Delhiites

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
The BSP leader also demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
 Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The BSP leader also demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter.

 

Kejriwal on Sunday, while making the announcement, had also said that hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

The announcement came after a five-member panel constituted by the AAP government on Saturday suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating Delhiites in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Delhi is the capital of the country. People from all over the country come here for work. If anyone falls ill and is being denied treatment because the person does not belong to Delhi and the Delhi government does not provide treatment, then it is very unfortunate."

In another tweet, Mayawati asked people to follow government norms for 'Unlock-1'.  

"In Unlock-1 people should follow government norms while visiting places and markets which have been allowed to open. They should avoid visiting these places unless very necessary. This is the BSP's advice in people's interest," she said.

'Unlock-1' was initiated in the country from Monday under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent.

...
Tags: bahujan samaj party (bsp), supremo mayawati, chief minister arvind kejriwal, delhi cm, delhi government, delhiites, delhi hospitals, coronavirus crisis
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Air India flight from Cairo, Egypt. (Twitter image)

Exorbitant ticket fares make special flights unaffordable for stranded students

File photo (Twitter image)

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

Medics examine swab samples collected from asymptomatic patients inChennai. PTI photo

India sees record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

A child reacts as a medic collects his swab sample for COVID-19 test at an isolation centre for passengers arriving from Delhi by train in Chennai on Sunday. PTI

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 curve rises through weekend



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar Jan Samvad: Amit Shah confident of NDA victory

Amit Shah addresses Bihar Jan Samvad rally via video conferncing at the party headqaurters in New Delhi. PTI photo

India, China keep it cordial, but no breakthrough in Ladakh standoff

Indian soldiers at Ladakh (PTI photo)

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Twitter profile sans BJP causes flutter

Jyotiraditya Scindia twitter bio went viral in social media triggering speculations that he deleted ‘BJP’ from his profile. (Photo- Scindia Twitter)

BJP virtual rally: What might PM Modi say to Bihari workers?

A stranded guest worker carries his infant child to an assembling centre to get transferred to a railway station in Chennai to board a special train to Bihar, his home state. Elections will fall due in the northern state this year. (AFP)

'Priyanka Twitter Vadra' not national leader, couldn't even help Rahul win: Maurya

File image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham