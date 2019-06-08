Cricket World Cup 2019

Unable to digest Modi’s victory in LS polls: BJP leader Dattatreya attacks Rahul

His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi said that the current government and PM Modi spread hatred in the country.
Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

"Rahul Gandhi is still unable to digest Modi's victory in this country because of Modi's policies and his affection towards all... But Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest the truth and he says that Modi has created hatred. Hatred is created by Congress party in its 50 years. There is no hatred in this country," Dattatreya told ANI here.

 

"During Ramzan, peaceful atmosphere was there. Hatred is nowhere. (It is) only in the minds of Nehru family and Rahul Gandhi's family, there is hatred towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing people in Nilambur, said, "The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection."

Meanwhile, when asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Dattatreya said, "From the very beginning, we have been telling them (Pakistan) to stop terrorist activities. After they will stop them, then talks can take place... There are large numbers of terrorist groups in Pakistan. First, Pakistan should take action against them."

