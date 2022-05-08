Nation Politics 08 May 2022 Rahul seeks focus on ...
Rahul seeks focus on constituencies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published May 8, 2022, 1:40 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 1:40 am IST
In order to end the corrupt and dictatorial rule of CM KCR, it was imperative that all party leaders work as a cohesive unit, said Rahul
Addressing the TPCC extended meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he reiterated that Congress will never have any alliance with a 'betrayer' like TRS.
 Addressing the TPCC extended meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he reiterated that Congress will never have any alliance with a ‘betrayer’ like TRS. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party leaders from the state to leave Hyderabad and start interacting with people in their respective constituencies. This would help them gear up for the big fight with TRS in the next Assembly elections, he said. In order to end the corrupt and dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, it was imperative that all party leaders work as a cohesive unit, he said.

“We hoped that after its formation, Telangana would be a model state in the country. Unfortunately, TRS came to power and began looting the state of all its resources. It ignored farmers, youth, backward classes, workers and all other sections”, he said.

 

As part of his two-day visit to Telangana, Rahul Gandhi, along with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders, took part in various events here on Saturday.
Addressing the TPCC extended meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he reiterated that Congress will never have any alliance with a ‘betrayer’ like TRS.

“Chandrashekar Rao has money, police power and state administration with him but he does not enjoy the support of the people, which is with the Congress,” he said.

Speaking about the allotment of party tickets in the next Assembly elections, he said that they would be issued after getting independent and ground-level feedback about the contenders. Services of all hard working leaders and their loyalty would be duly rewarded, he said.

 

The Gandhi scion said that the Warangal declaration was a guaranteed partnership between Congress and the state’s farmers. “All of you should explain the Warangal declaration to farmers across the state”, he suggested.

Later, Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to Telangana martyrs memorial. Balladeer Gaddar, Prof. Haragopal and members of Telangana martyrs’ families met him during the day.

Meanwhile, marking the 50th death anniversary of former chief minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited Sanjeevaiah Park and offered floral tributes. It was organised by party veteran V. Hanumantha Rao.

 

...
